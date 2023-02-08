WATCH: Real Madrid cruising into Club World Cup final after doubling lead against Al Ahly

Real Madrid are well on their way to progressing into Saturday’s Club World Cup final.

After a back and forth first half, which saw both teams come closer to scoring the opening goal, Real Madrid did break the deadlock just three minutes before the half time interval. A loose header allowed Vinicius Jr to break through on goal, and he coolly chipped the ball over Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Real Madrid will feel that the deserved that late, and they have now added to it just two minutes into the second half. Rodrygo’s initial effort was saved, but the ball broke to Federico Valverde who calmly slotted home to double Los Blancos’ advantage.

It is big goal was Valverde, who has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup, but he has now netted his first goal since November. The Uruguayan admitted himself that he hasn’t been good enough, so he will hope that his goal will allow him to kick on.