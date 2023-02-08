WATCH: Al Ahly score to set up tense finish against Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked well on course to book their place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final, but Al Ahly have thrown a spanner in the work.

Vinicius Jr had given Real Madrid the lead a few minutes before half time with a beautiful chipped effort after he pounced on a mistake. Just two minutes into the second period, Los Blancos doubled their advantage when Federico Valverde slotted home after Rodrygo had initially been denied by Mohamed El Shenawy.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked comfortable, but now they are anything but. Eduardo Camavinga gave away a penalty after a trip inside the box, and Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul finished confidently past stand-in keeper Andriy Lunin, sending him the wrong way.

A nervy ending could be in store for Real Madrid, as they look to progress to their fifth Club World Cup final. They have won all four of their previous entries into the competition, and Ancelotti will be determined to keep the 100% record going.