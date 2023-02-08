Sergio Ramos in limbo as Paris Saint-Germain future remains unclear

Since leaving Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, Sergio Ramos has had an underwhelming spell in the French capital.

The Spanish international managed just 12 Ligue appearances last season, largely due to injury, although he is having a better time of things this campaign, having already played in seven more league matches.

Despite this, a contract renewal at the French champions hasn’t looked likely, leading to rumours of a switch to the MLS or Saudi Arabia. According to MD, PSG have prioritised the renewals of Lionel Messi and club captain Marquinhos over Ramos, which has led the ex-Real Madrid man to get stuck in limbo.

Now aged 36, PSG may decide to move on Ramos as they look to bring in younger talent. With the rumoured incoming on Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, it may move Ramos down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

A lot may depend of who is in charge at PSG for next season. Zinedine Zidane, who was Ramos’ former boss at Real Madrid, is reportedly being lined up as a replacement for current head coach Christophe Galtier, and it remains to be seen whether he’d want to keep his former captain around.