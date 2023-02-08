Robert Koeman reveals close-knit relationship between Lionel Messi and current Barcelona player

During his time at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was an idol for many young players that played at the club. Before he left as a free agent in the summer of 2021, the Argentine was a revered figure, and his influence was felt by many around the club.

Messi’s final manager during his time at Barca was Ronald Koeman, with the Dutchman later being replaced by Xavi Hernandez later in 2021. During his final summer transfer window as head coach, a young Pedri joined the club, and was immediately thrust into first team action by Koeman.

With Messi being captain during that season, he took the then-teenager under his wing, and Koeman explained, as per Sport, that the pair had a great understanding.

“Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during matches, unlike other players.”

Pedri has previously explained the influence that Messi has had on his career, and there is no doubt that the Barcelona number eight is a better player for his time with the Blaugrana legend.