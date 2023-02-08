Real Valladolid and La Liga provide updates on recent Vinicius Junior racism cases

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior currently has three cases of racism open, after a series of depressing events since the World Cup.

The Anti-Violence Committee, who deal with all cases of discrimination, are currently investigating the actions of Real Valladolid fans who racially abused Vinicius and the incident which saw a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt hung from an overpass.

The Valladolid fans in question are set to be fined €4k and banned from sporting events. Real Valladolid have also announced that they will conduct their own investigation once they have the police report, taking the necessary action against those involved.

Meanwhile Marca report that La Liga have passed on evidence to the committee which shows Vinicius being called a monkey against Real Mallorca. They will attempt to identify the culprit and take appropriate action.

A total of four racist incidents have happened to Vinicius this season, exposing a worrying undercurrent and an ugly side of the Spanish game. This season has shown that more vigilance, education and stronger punishments are needed in La Liga.

Image via EFE/ Sergio G. Cañizares