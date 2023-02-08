Real Valladolid and La Liga provide updates on recent Vinicius Junior racism cases

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior currently has three cases of racism open, after a series of depressing events since the World Cup.
The Anti-Violence Committee, who deal with all cases of discrimination, are currently investigating the actions of Real Valladolid fans who racially abused Vinicius and the incident which saw a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt hung from an overpass.
The Valladolid fans in question are set to be fined €4k and banned from sporting events. Real Valladolid have also announced that they will conduct their own investigation once they have the police report, taking the necessary action against those involved.
📣 COMUNICADO OFICIALhttps://t.co/00f1Fi05GN
— Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) February 7, 2023
Meanwhile Marca report that La Liga have passed on evidence to the committee which shows Vinicius being called a monkey against Real Mallorca. They will attempt to identify the culprit and take appropriate action.
A total of four racist incidents have happened to Vinicius this season, exposing a worrying undercurrent and an ugly side of the Spanish game. This season has shown that more vigilance, education and stronger punishments are needed in La Liga.
Image via EFE/ Sergio G. Cañizares