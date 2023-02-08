Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Club World Cup semi-final

Ahead of Wednesday evening’s Club World Cup semi-final match against Egyptian champions Al Ahly, it was already confirmed that Real Madrid would be without five first team players due to injury.

The reigning European champions have had rotten luck of late when it comes to injuries, with Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema all set to miss the match in Rabat. David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are expected to be involved, although both are just coming back from ankle knocks.

Now, Marca report that a sixth first team player will miss the match against Al Ahly, with Marco Asensio said to be suffering from muscle discomfort. The forward hinted at a potential problem in training on Tuesday, and now it seems that it is rather serious.

It remains to be seen whether Asensio will be available for Saturday’s final, should Real Madrid see off Al Ahly on Wednesday. More positive news for Los Blancos is that they expect Courtois, Militao and Benzema to return by the weekend, if they are needed.