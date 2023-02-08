Real Madrid into Club World Cup final after impressive victory over Al Ahly

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to win their fifth Club World Cup title on Saturday, having swept past Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat, defeating them 4-1.

Both sides had chances to take the lead in the first half, but both goalkeepers pulled off good saves to keep the score level. Luckily for Real Madrid, they managed to get the breakthrough just a few minutes before half time, when Vinicius Jr broke clear of the Al Ahly defence and chipped the ball over Mohamed El Shenawy.

Just two minutes into the second period, Federico Valverde made it 2-0. Rodrygo’s initial shot was well saved by El Shenawy, but the Uruguayan was on hand to calmly stroke the ball into the back of the net.

It was a big moment for Valverde, who has had a tough time since returning from the World Cup. The goal was his first since November, and he will be hoping to kick on now.

Real Madrid looked to be cruising into Saturday’s final, but Eduardo Camavinga gave away a penalty after 65 minutes following a foul in the Real Madrid box. Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul stepped up, and sent stand-in keeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way.

Despite a missed penalty from Luka Modric, Real Madrid would secure their passage into the final of the Club World Cup courtesy of two late goals. Rodrygo got the third after some great interchangeable play with substitute Dani Ceballos, who laid a beautiful backheel into the Brazilian’s path.

It got even better for Real Madrid, when the ball broke to youngster Sergio Arribas inside the Al Ahly box, and the 21-year-old slotted in his first goal for the club.

Real Madrid will take on Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Saturday’s final, as they aim to secure a fifth Club World Cup crown.

