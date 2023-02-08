Real Madrid hoping for Liverpool disaster in the Premier League

Real Madrid are hoping that Liverpool continue their disappointing form in the Premier League, as they believe it could play a crucial role in their summer.

The two face off in the Champions League on the 21st of February, in a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals. Los Blancos have had the better of the Reds on three occasions in recent years and are looking to knock them out again.

However they are also hoping Liverpool fail to put things together domestically. They believe that failure to qualify for the Champions League this season would greatly aid their cause when it comes to signing Jude Bellingham. Along with Manchester City, the pair are best placed to battle for Bellingham’s signature and not finishing in the top four would mean a significant blow to Liverpool both in terms of prestige but also financially.

According to MD, they are also keeping close tabs on how Manchester City are punished for their financial breaches, on the off-chance that Erling Haaland becomes available.

Liverpool are currently sit 10th in the Premier League and are a remarkable 11 points of Newcastle United in fourth, although they do have a game in hand. Their presence in the competition is nowhere near certain though.