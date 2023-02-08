Rayo Vallecano boost as Andoni Iraola turns down Leeds United approach

Rayo Vallecano has been flying this season. Monday’s 2-0 victory over Almeria elevated Los Franjirrojos to fifth place, just three points behind neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League places.

With the Madrid outfit exceeded all expectations this season, it was inevitable that more established clubs would come calling for head coach Andoni Iraola. The 40-year-old had caught the eye of Leeds United, who sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday.

The Whites sit precariously above the relegation places, with just goal difference keeping them in 17th. Iraola appeared to be the man that club officials believed could get them out of their mess, with sporting director Victor Orta travelling to Madrid for talks with Iraola.

However, it appears that he won’t be taking over as manager of the Yorkshire club, with Onda Cero reporting that Iraola has rejected an approach to take over immediately.

Despite this, it hasn’t been ruled out that Iraola could leave Rayo Vallecano at the end of the season. For now, his goal will be to keep his side in the fight for the European places in La Liga.