Premier League target Oihan Sancet could make La Liga move this summer

Oihan Sancet is one of the most talked about players in La Liga at the moment, after the young midfielder netted a sensational hattrick for Athletic Club in Friday night’s victory over Cadiz.

The 22-year-old now has seven league goals this campaign, taking him ahead of Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta as the Basque club’s top scorer. Sancet has firmly established himself as one of the best young midfielders in La Liga with his performances over the course of the season.

3 goals

6 shots on target

2.48 xGOT

49 touches

6 recoveries

2 ground duels won It was a game to remember for Oihan Sancet on Friday night against Cadiz. pic.twitter.com/O6XT9QZqDs — Football España (@footballespana_) February 8, 2023

Unsurprisingly, his displays have attracted interest, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool both keen on a summer move for Sancet. However, they aren’t the only ones, and the young starlet could be set to remain in the Basque country.

Todofichajes report that Real Sociedad are considering a move for Sancet. With the futures of midfield trio Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and David Silva all up in the air following transfer speculation, La Real may opt to bring in Sancet as a replacement.

Sancet’s contract at Athletic Club expires in 2024, and Real Sociedad may be able to use Champions League football to persuade him to stay in Spain, rather than move to England, with both Chelsea and Liverpool seemingly unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League.