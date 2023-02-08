Predicted XIs Real Madrid – Al-Ahly: Conventional midfield to return after Real Mallorca defeat

Real Madrid dropped eight points behind rivals Barcelona on Sunday and will not have the chance to focus on shortening that gap until next, as they are in Morocco for the Club World Cup. At 20:00 CEST on Wednesday, they take on Al Ahly in the semi-final, knowing Al Hilal await the winner on Saturday.

Their defeat to Real Mallorca will have consequences. Marco Asensio missed a penalty and failed to cause much danger against his former side, thus Marca predict he will drop out of the team, with Fede Valverde pushing forward on the right.

Only Aurelien Tchouameni will retain his place in the middle, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos returning alongside him.

Even though David Alaba is fit, and supposedly starting, he will return to central defence and Eduardo Camavinga will continue in his new role at left-back.

Diario AS agree on the line-up, with their only change being that Alaba will remain on the bench, with Antonio Rudiger continuing in the team. Rodrygo is expected to lead the line in the absence of Karim Benzema.

He is one of six absences Carlo Ancelotti is dealing with in this match, alongside Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard. The first three have been included in their Club World Cup squad, and could return for the final on Saturday if they make it.