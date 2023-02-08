“He must defend himself with his own weapons” – Real Madrid legend offers support to Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr continues to be the subject of much discussion in Spanish football. The Brazilian was targeted by opposition players and fans alike during Sunday’s defeat to Mallorca, and one again was subjected to racial abuse.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was strong in his defence of his player on Tuesday, and he called on the relevant authorities to do more to prevent the abuse that the Brazilian receives. Athletic Club veteran Raul Garcia also wants more to be done when it comes to racism in Spanish football.

Vinicius’ latest defender is a former Real Madrid legend, in the shape of Hugo Sanchez. Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, as per Sport, the Mexican explained that he was in a similar position during his playing days, and he offered his advice to the 22-year-old.

“Both Vinicius and I hurt (opposition players) and that’s why there is that feeling of fear every time he catches the ball and that makes the defenders desperate.

“The more they insulted me, the more important I felt, because they were noticing me. Instead of annoying me or making me nervous, they inspired me. What he has to do is feel important because they are looking at him.

“What he has to do is defend himself with his own weapons but in a way that does not affect him with yellow cards. That’s when he claims he asks for protection from the referee.”

Vinicius will hope to have a similar career to Sanchez in the famous white jersey, as the famous striker scored 208 goals in 282 appearances for Real Madrid. He overcame troubles during his time at the club, and Vinicius will hope to do the same.