Former Barcelona star Arturo Vidal forced to eat Real Madrid statements at Club World Cup

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been forced to eat his warnings to Real Madrid after Flamengo were knocked out of the Club World Cup by Al Hilal on Tuesday.

The Copa Libertadores champions were beaten 3-2 by Al Hilal, with Saudi Arabian World Cup star Salem Aldaswari scoring a penalty brace and former Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto also getting on the scoresheet.

It means there will be no showdown for Flamengo with Real Madrid in the final this weekend, something that the Brazilian side were ‘obsessed’ with. Back in October, during their Libertadores celebrations, Vidal also said ‘Madrid, we are going to break your arses’ and ‘Your [Madrid’s] time will come’.

That may still be the case, but not against Flamengo nor against Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder has harboured a deep dislike of Los Blancos ever since being harshly sent off for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, a feeling that remained strong when he moved to Barcelona. So far Los Blancos have got the better of him, with Vidal winning four, drawing four and losing eight of his matches against them.