Federico Valverde delighted to end goalscoring drought against Al Ahly

Real Madrid are potentially just 90 minutes away from a second trophy of the second, having seen off Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas ensured an emphatic win for Real Madrid, which was their joint-second best victory of the season (equal with Mallorca, first being 5-1 against Celtic). 21-year-old Arribas netted his first goal in Real Madrid colours, but his happiness was perhaps beaten by Valverde.

The Uruguayan has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup, and he admitted that he has been under par in 2023. Before netting against Al Ahly, Valverde had failed to score since the beginning of November, and the 24-year-old admitted that he was very happy to help Real Madrid into another final, but also to end his goalscoring drought.

“(I am) very happy. I’ve felt more comfortable despite playing so many matches. I have thought about valuing every moment of this tournament. I’m very happy for the team’s performance, obviously.

“I thank my teammates who have been helping me at this time when I have been struggling. They are always there to give me words of encouragement. It was very special to score the goal and celebrate with them. We now have to rest and work well to win the final.”

Real Madrid will take on Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Saturday’s final, as they aim to secure a record fifth Club World Cup crown.