Diego Simeone “held talks” with Serie A giants as concerns grow over his Atletico Madrid future

Having been at the helm at Atletico Madrid since 2011, Diego Simeone could be set to depart at the end of the season. The Argentine’s current deal expires next summer, and talks have stalled over an extension.

Simeone has overseen Atleti’s golden period of the modern era, with Los Rojiblancos having won two La Liga titles, in 2014 and 2021. Having been at the club for almost 12 years, he may decide that a new challenge is required.

Simeone played for Atleti during his playing days, and his next job could be another of his former clubs. Todofichajes have reported that the 52-year-old has held talks with Inter Milan in recent weeks, with a view to taking over at the Nerazzurri in the summer.

Inter sit second in the Serie A table, but head coach Simone Inzaghi has been under pressure for much of this season, and it has been speculated that he could lose his job, and Simeone could be the man to step in to take over at his former club.