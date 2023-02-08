Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘prefers Europe’ to MLS – Fabrizio Romano

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made the switch from Barcelona to Chelsea in August, it was a move that made sense for all parties. Just six months later, the Gabonese forward is spare at Chelsea.

After the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, and heavy January recruitment, Aubameyang is unlikely to get much of a look in at Chelsea. He has also been left out of their Champions League squad.

He was linked with a surprise return to the Blaugrana, as Memphis Depay left for Atletico Madrid, but their salary limit issues prevented any such move.

It does appear that he will be on the move in the summer though, with Fabrizio Romano addressing speculation linking Aubameyang to LA Galaxy in his daily column.

“Yes, MLS clubs are interested in Aubameyang but I’m told on player side there’s no green light yet on this kind of solution, he prefers to continue in Europe as of now so nothing advanced at this stage.”

Those comments were made to Caught Offside. Given Barcelona are negotiating for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque, it would be a surprise were the Blaugrana to consider returning to the option of Aubameyang. However if that deal fell through, and Aubameyang was willing to accept a secondary role and a supplementary salary, then it could work for all parties.