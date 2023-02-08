Barcelona “will listen to offers” for three forwards in the summer

With Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, player sales in the summer is highly likely in order to help balance the books. Xavi Hernandez will be keen to bring players in for next season, and with three main targets having been identified, several outgoings could happen.

Two of the players linked with summer transfers are Yannick Carrasco and Vitor Roque, which would further inflate Xavi’s options in attack. As such, Barca are expected to let at least one go at the end of the season.

Fichajes report that Barcelona will listen to offers for three forwards: Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha. All three have struggled for regular playing time this season, although the latter has now established himself on the first team in recent weeks.

Fati seems the most likely to leave, having been linked with a move away from the club in recent days. Torres could also depart, but he has been backed by Xavi to succeed at the club.

Sales are necessary for Barcelona this summer, and there is unlikely to be such room for sentiment when it comes to making decisions.