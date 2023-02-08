Barcelona to receive €7m boost towards salary limit struggles

Barcelona are all but assured of receiving €7m towards their cause, as they try to reduce the €200m gap in their anticipated salary limit last season.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has claimed that the Blaugrana will exceed their limit unless they can significantly reduce their wage bill and make money from transfers or sponsorship. The only reason their limit was so high this season was due to the sale of their assets.

According to MD, Sporting CP are all but certain to contribute €7m to that gap. The Portuguese side bought 10% of Francisco Trincao’s rights and sealed a loan deal for €3m last summer. As was confirmed by the club, unless they are relegated, they have an obligatory buy clause on the next 40% of his rights, which is worth €7m – currently they need just 7 points to mathematically secure they place in the top division next year.

It would leave Trincao a permanent Sporting player next season, with each side owning 50% of his rights, meaning Barcelona would get half of any future deal. They are also said to have a buyback clause in the region of €20-25m for the 23-year-old.

Trincao has returned to first-team football this season, starting nearly 80% of Sporting’s games. That amounts to 31 games in total, scoring 7 and assisting three so far. While still developing, with opportunities he is showing why Barcelona were originally interested in him.