Barcelona to compete with Premier League clubs for signing of Brazilian wonderkid

With a summer move for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque already being lined up, Barcelona could now be set to bring another promising Brazilian youngster to the club.

Roque has been lighting up the U20 Sudamericano, and is currently the competition’s top scorer with six goals. Despite being just 17, he is performing well beyond his years.

Another Brazilian wonderkid who is making waves in his homeland is Angelo Gabriel. The 18-year-old regularly starts for South American giants Santos despite still being a teenager, which is testament to his skill.

Barcelona are well aware of Angelo’s talents, and have negotiated an agreement which could see the La Liga leaders sign him for €35m. However, a temporary transfer was wanted for the youngster in January, with Sport reporting that Barca wanted to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, they decided against making the move, but Santos are resigned to losing their star youngster in the summer anyway. Barcelona are expected to return for him in the summer, but they are expected to have to compete with Premier League clubs for his signature.