Barcelona summer signing receiving rave reviews for near flawless performances

Barcelona made a number of high-profile signings in the summer as they looked to reconstruct their team for a title challenge. Robert Lewandowski was the headline name, while Jules Kounde is tipped to be a key part of the Barcelona defence for years to come. Yet one of the most impressive so far came in with little noise and has gone about his job in the same way.

Andreas Christensen arrived from Chelsea on a free, with many expecting him to take on a rotational role, and some even questioning his ability before he arrived. Yet Christensen, save for a few muscle problems, has carved a placed in the centre of the Barcelona defence for himself.

“Perhaps the defender who has surprised me the most is Christensen, who is performing great, and has adapted quickly. There is no doubt about how important Araujo is and the player he is becoming,” commented Barcelona Atletic coach Rafael Marquez on the matter in an interview with the club’s media.

Christensen has made 14 starts this season out of 31 games, although 6 of those were missed through injury. Almost all of his 17 appearances have been from the start, accumulating 1,181 minutes.

The Danish defender averages nearly five interceptions per game and has 63% of his duels, boasting a highly impresssive pass accuracy rate of 94%, as per Sport.

“Andreas gives me a lot of confidence and security. He solves everything very well. He is a very good signing. He is daring more to drive and fix opponents,” Xavi Hernandez recently remarked.

Beyond the numbers though, Christensen’s positioning and ease with which he has played his part has stood out. Almost going unnoticed for his calm play, supplying the penultimate pass for goals in both of Barcelona’s last two home games.

Meanwhile Spanish football expert Sid Lowe has highlighted the fact that while Antonio Rudiger was considered the best signing out of the two central defenders from Chelsea when he joined Real Madrid by a distance. Yet based on the evidence so far, Christensen has vastly outperformed the German.