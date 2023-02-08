Barcelona set sights on three targets for summer transfer window

As renewal discussions swing into action at Barcelona, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff and Director of Football Mateu Alemany are starting to plan the summer window.

There are a number of important renewals to secure before the summer, with Alejandro Balde, Inaki Pena, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets all set to be offered new deals by the club. They will then pursue three key targets in the summer.

After Memphis Depay’s move to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona secured what was thought to be a €20m buy option on Yannick Carrasco, although MD put it at €15m. Xavi Hernandez is a fan of the Belgian winger and with Diego Simeone using him mainly from the bench, the Blaugrana will try to reduce that number further.

Barcelona are already said to have started negotiations with Atletico Paranaense for 17-year-old Vitor Roque, who they want as the initial back-up for and eventual replacement of Robert Lewandowski.

Perhaps the most difficult of their three wishes is Sofyan Amrabat. The Blaugrana made a late loan move for the Moroccan midfielder, which Amrabat tried to force his way out of Fiorentina for, but was unsuccessful.

It still seems likely that La Viola will demand a hefty fee for Amrabat. Although he is out of contract in 2024, Barcelona would likely face competition for his signature.