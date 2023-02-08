Barcelona close to tying down another first team player for next season

Despite their financial situation, Barcelona have remained determined to tie down key squad players for next season. Inaki Pena signed a new three-year contract in January, while Marcos Alonso penned a one-year deal a few weeks later.

Several renewals are likely to be targeted in the next few weeks, including for club captain Sergio Busquets and key forward Ousmane Dembele.

Another player who club officials have been keen to tie down is Sergi Roberto. The midfielder-turned-defender, who turned 31 on Tuesday, has been at Barcelona for his entire professional career, and he now looks set to remain for at least another season, despite having previously rejected a new deal.

Journalist Helena Condis Edo confirmed that an agreement over Roberto’s new deal was imminent. He would sign a one-year extension with Barca, with the potential for another year if certain conditions are met. It is good news in a financial sense too, with the player having reportedly agreed to similar wages as his current deal.

Roberto has featured sporadically under Xavi Hernandez this season, but he is seen as a valuable member of the Barcelona squad by club officials.