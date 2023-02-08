Atletico Madrid looking to bring in second central defender to partner Caglar Soyuncu next season

Atletico Madrid have run out of patience with their current crop of central defenders. Mario Hermoso continues to be the most reliable source of circulation at the back, but often his defending is punctuated with errors. Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez, generally considered their two best centre-backs, are both more solid but neither has proven reliable either in their defending or fitness of late.

That is according to Fichajes, who say that none of the three are set for a starting role if Atleti go for a back four. The arrival of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has been taken as a given, but Atleti want to find him a partner in the market too.

They believe that Torino defender Perr Schuurs, 23, is one of their top targets. It is not the first time they have been linked to the Dutchman, who is enjoying an excellent first season in Serie A.

Meanwhile Todofichajes believe they may be monitoring Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe. The French World Cup winner is out of contract in 2024, but will not renew with PSG. He could be available for €25m next summer, an option that Atleti would be interested in if they can find the funds.