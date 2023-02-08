Analysis: Should Real Madrid prioritise signing Erling Haaland over Jude Bellingham?

This summer could be a big one for Real Madrid. With several first team players potentially leaving the club at the end of their contracts, Florentino Perez will be charged with replacing them with acceptable reinforcements.

One player that is being targeted, irrespective of departures, is Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid are long term admirers of the Borussia Dortmund player, and they have made him their top target for this summer.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two players that could leave at the end of the season, although club officials want both to stay. Nevertheless, the duo are reaching the twilights of their careers, and Bellingham would be the leader of the Real Madrid for years to come. However, with Liverpool and Manchester City both reportedly interested, a move will be far from straightforward.

Should Bellingham join the Citizens, he would link up with his former teammate Erling Haaland, who is another long term admirer of Real Madrid. The Norwegian striker was being lined up with a move to the Spanish capital before his switch to Man City.

However, Haaland’s move to Man City has done little to deter Real Madrid officials, and Fichajes have reported that Perez has agreed terms over a move for the Norwegian striker next summer. Pundits in England have criticised Pep Guardiola’s handling of Haaland, which has led to rumours about his happiness at the club.

However, should Man City be punished over FFP irregularities, Haaland may force a move sooner if their punishment is severe. However, Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to afford both this summer, so which one should be prioritised?

There are similarities between the midfield and striker situations at Real Madrid. Both are dominated by aging players, with Modric and Kroos for midfield and Benzema in attack. The Frenchman is the only natural striker in the first team squad, whereas the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos can all operate in the midfield three.

Benzema appears more likely to still be at Real Madrid than the aforementioned two, but it is growing increasing difficult for the 35-year-old to be relied upon. His fitness struggles are increasing, and it can be argued that his performance levels are dropping, despite his statistics still looking strong.

Haaland would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid’s style of play, which is something that can’t be said for Man City, despite his outrageous numbers. He would take over from Benzema with ease, but it would remain to be seen whether the Frenchman would be happy with that.

There’s no doubt that Bellingham would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, and there’s nothing stopping them from pursuing a move for him further down the line, even if he does leave Dortmund this season, but he is less of a necessity than a world class striker like Haaland. Tchouameni and Camavinga are likely to be the future of the Real Madrid midfield, and if Modric and Kroos can be retained for another year, there is less need for Bellingham at this moment in time.

If Haaland is available at the end of the season, Real Madrid should be doing everything to get their hands on him. Los Blancos would be getting the best number nine in the world, and something that would hold down the position for the next 10-15 years.