Tottenham Hotspur lining up summer move for €50m-rated La Liga defender

Tottenham Hotspur will be somewhat disappointed with their Premier League season up to now, despite sitting just one point outside of the Champions League places.

Antonio Conte’s side has struggled at times, particularly in defence. In 22 matches, they have conceded 31 goals, which will be a concern to the Italian, despite Sunday’s impressive shutout of Manchester City.

Spurs already have Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet on a loan deal until the end of the season, but the Frenchman is not a regular starter until Conte. It remains to be seen whether the North London club will sign him permanently, but Barca will be desperate to get his wages off their books.

One man that Spurs are looking at to improve their defence for next season is Villarreal’s Pau Torres. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at the Yellow Submarine since returning from a loan spell in 2019, and has cemented himself as a regular in the Spanish national team during that time.

Fichajes have reported that Spurs want to sign Torres in the summer, and Villarreal may be forced into letting their star defender go. Having missed out over €20m due to Nicolas Jackson’s failed medical at AFC Bournemouth, the La Liga side want to generate funds for Quique Setien to spend in the summer.

Torres, current deal expires next summer, so Villarreal may look to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. With a market value of €50m, they may have to settle for less during negotiations.