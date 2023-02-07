Sevilla agree deal to sign 23-year-old Argentine central defender captaining San Lorenzo

The transfer window might have shut, but Sevilla and Monchi are not finished their business. Los Nervionenses were on the verge of the verge of a deal with San Lorenzo for central defender Federico Gattoni, but the deal fell apart in the final days of the market.

Gattoni captains San Lorenzo and his departure has been a tricky time stretching out across the last year. According to Sevillismo, Gattoni and San Lorenzo had everything agreed, but not signed, on a new deal last year, before agent Marcelo Lombilla advised him against signing a deal in order to test the market – he is out of contract this summer.

He then travelled to Italy twice in January without club authorisation in order to secure Italian citizenship and facilitate a move to Europe. A furious San Lorenzo wanted to exile him from the squad and strip him of the captaincy, but manager Ruben Insua intervened to keep him as part of the club.

San Lorenzo did want him to move on in January or renew his deal, demanding €1.5m for his signature. Sevilla offered €1.2m but no deal got done before the end of the window.

In theory, Monchi could complete a switch for free in the summer, but in the interest of the player and relations between the clubs, they have agreed a €1.2m deal for him to join in June. It ties Gattoni to Sevilla, allows him to play during the final months of his contract, leave on a good note and leave some money with San Lorenzo too.

Gattoni has made 70 appearances for San Lorenzo and won two under-20 caps for Argentina too. He stands out for his strength in the challenge, efficiency and also plays out the back comfortably.