Sergio Busquets could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo after “astronomical” Saudi Arabia offer

In their respective careers, Sergio Busquets and Cristiano Ronaldo have faced off against each other on 38 occasions. The former Spanish international has won 18 of those matches, with the majority of those coming in El Clasico derbies.

The two were bitter rivals for years in Spain, but now they could be set to become teammates. With Busquets’ contract at Barcelona expiring at the end of the season, the 34-year-old is weighing up his options for his next career move, and one of those choices is Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo currently plays.

MD report that the Saudi Arabian club have submitted an “astronomical” offer to Busquets, which would see him earn €18m per year, with the contract reported to be a two-year deal. Al-Nassr are likely to rival MLS side Inter Miami for the midfielder’s signature, while Barcelona are also keen for Busquets to re-sign for another season.

Busquets is currently out injured, having suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday’s victory over Sevilla, so he may take that time so figure out his future plans.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo