Ronaldinho confirms son will join Barcelona

Ronaldinho has confirmed his son will join the club where he ascended to the summit of world football, Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar, now 42, was back in the Catalan capital in order to receive the ‘legend’ award from MD. He spoke about how Barcelona will always have a place in his heart, as well as being on friendly terms with two of the three highly controversial Presidents of the last two decades, Joan Laporta and Sandro Rosell. The latter he would refer to as his brother.

Speaking to RAC1, as picked up by Marca, the great Brazilian confirmed his son would be joining Barcelona, where he holds an ambassadorial role.

“I’m never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barça I will be more present.”

“Yes, he is coming now. With his arrival I will be more present than ever.”

His 17-year-old offspring, Joao de Assis Moreira, is currently at Cruzeiro in Brazil, but has been on trial at Barcelona for several weeks in January.

Little is known about how good de Assis is, and whether he is highly-rated by the club. If he has half of his father’s talent, he has a decent chance of making to the first team.