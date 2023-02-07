Rodrygo Goes aiming for Club World Cup glory with Real Madrid

Real Madrid will kick off their pursuit of Club World Cup glory on Wednesday, when they take on Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat. Los Blancos are the team that have won the competition the most in its history, having been victorious on four occasions (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

The reigning European champions will be aiming to add a fifth Club World Cup crown to their collection, albeit they could be without up to five first team players due to injury. Nevertheless, spirits are high among Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, as many seek to win the tournament for the first time in their careers.

One of those is Rodrygo, who joined the club in 2019 from Santos. The Brazilian giants lost in the final of the Club World Cup to Barcelona in 2011, and the 22-year-old admitted in an interview with FIFA that he still loves the competition despite his agonising experience of it.

“This is the tournament that I always dreamed of playing as a Brazilian. I know the magnitude of the championship, and it means everything to me, to my family, to everyone I know, and they know how excited I am about this.

“It’s not the best memory because Santos lost, but the tournament is still the biggest in Brazil. It’s like the Champions League in Europe.”

Should Real Madrid defeat on Al Ahly on Wednesday, they will take on the winner of the first semi-final between Flamengo and Al-Hilal, which takes place on Tuesday, in Saturday’s final.