Real Madrid’s potential Club World Cup final opponents revealed after semi-final shock

Real Madrid are bidding for their second trophy of the season this week, as they take part in the Club World Cup. Having qualified for the tournament courtesy of their Champions League victory last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be looking to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

They will take on Egyptian champions Al Ahly in Rabat on Wednesday night, and victory will see them progress to Saturday’s final, where they would take on Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian side shocked Brazilian giants Flamengo in Tuesday’s first semi-final, winning 3-2. A double from Salem Al Dawsari and a goal from Luciano Vietto cancelled out a brace from Brazilian international striker Pedro.

Ancelotti’s full focus will be on defeating Al Ahly, as Real Madrid look to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Mallorca in La Liga. However, the Italian will be without five first team players for Wednesday’s fixture due to injury.