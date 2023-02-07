Real Madrid to promote South American wonderkid to first team for next season

At present, Karim Benzema is the only recognised striker in the Real Madrid first team squad. The Frenchman, who is also club captain, has often been relied upon for goals, and Los Blancos certainly missed him during their 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Sunday.

Benzema has struggled for fitness at times during this season, but despite this, Real Madrid opted against bringing in another forward during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether that decision will cost Los Blancos, whose schedule over the next few months is stacked.

Benzema has reported asked club officials for another striker to be signed this summer, in order to take the weight off of his shoulders, but it appears that Real Madrid could take a different route. Relevo have reported that teenage forward Alvaro Rodriguez is in line for a promotion to the first team for next season.

Rodriguez, nicknamed “El Toro”, has starred for Uruguay at the U20 Sudamericano, currently taking place in Colombia. On Monday, he scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Venezuela, taking his tally for the tournament to five.

Rodriguez has impressed club officials with his performances in the competition, and it appears that his reward could be first team football from next season.

