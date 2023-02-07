Real Madrid star admits World Cup disappointment is affecting form

Real Madrid have had a curious return since they came back from the World Cup, struggling for much of January, but also showing moments of excellent football. It may well be down to the fact that so many of their footballers find themselves in such differing states of fitness and form.

Real Madrid had 13 players travel to the World Cup, although Karim Benzema was released early. One of the best performers since the World Cup has been Dani Ceballos, who did not go, but Toni Kroos has also suffered a dip. Meanhwile Luka Modric has been used sparingly in the last month, while Eduardo Camavinga has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, despite making the final. Admittedly, one was far more involved than the other.

Fede Valverde went out in the group stage with Uruguay, but has admitted that their disappointment weighed heavily on him.

“It affected me, obviously, because I really wanted things to go well with my country… I went with the excitement of a child, with the dream of millions of people. I felt that everything I worked for had been of no use, it hurt a lot.”

“But everything helps me learn, knowing that good things are not always going to happen in football. In football there are always going to be ruts and obstacles. I have to continue on the same path, continue working, with the same work that I did before the World Cup. I want to continue in this team, continue to grow, become captain.”

Ahead of the World Cup, Valverde was arguably Real Madrid’s most decisive player, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists. However since coming back, he has lacked the same ability to burst away from opponents. El Halcon has not scored or assisted since.