Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League.

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results.

Spanish Sporting Director Victor Orta appears to have looked to his native country for the answers. According to Diario AS, Leeds had sounded out Castilla manager Raul as one of their candidates. However Raul is set to stay in Madrid, in order to avoid leaving at a bad time.

Raul currently has the Real Madrid academy side second in their third division group, aiming for promotion to Segunda. It is thought that he may seek a move abroad in the summer, unless either Castilla win promotion or he is offered the senior job.

It is thought that Raul will eventually end up with the Real Madrid job, and while Carlo Ancelotti has a contract until 2024, his son Davide and Raul are being mentioned as potential successors whenever Ancelotti leaves.

Raul is not the only Spanish manager Leeds have been linked with. Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is also in the frame, and was forced to respond to speculation in his latest press conference.