Premier League clubs to return in summer for exciting €50m-rated La Liga wonderkid

Former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery made no secret of his intentions to utilise the Spanish market when adding reinforcements for his Aston Villa squad in January.

Real Betis defender Alex Moreno was signed, but several other players were targeted. One of those was Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, and reports suggested that Villa were willing to pay the 20-year-old’s €50m release clause.

However, Williams rejected the move in favour of remaining in the Basque country until at least the summer. For Emery, this has not deterred him, and he remains eager to add the forward to his squad for next season.

Sport have reported that Aston Villa will return with a bid for Williams in the summer, but they won’t be the only Premier League club to do so, as Liverpool are also believed to be very interested in the player.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also reportedly interested in Williams’ teammate Oihan Sancet, so two Athletic Club players could be set for moves to Merseyside.