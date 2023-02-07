Peter Lim looking to bring former Valencia manager back to club to ease relegation worries

Valencia are on the hunt for a tenth manager in the Peter Lim era after Gennaro Gattuso agreed terms to leave. Currently they have recurrent Caretaker Manager Voro in charge for his eighth spell in charge, but with Los Che hanging precariously just a point above the relegation zone, the urgency to act is growing.

According to Fichajes, owner Lim is keen to bring back one of his former coaches to the club. Ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the Malaysian businessman’s top choice.

The Portuguese manager is currently managing Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, where is currently level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr at the top of the league. The major stumbling block might be the fact Valencia will have to pay to extract Nuno out of his contract, which would cost them €6m to do so.

Nuno has shown over his career that he is a capable and competent manager, and Valencia desperately need their squad to begin performing closer to their expected level again.