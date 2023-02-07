Pep Guardiola expected to leave Manchester City before financial breaches case is resolved

“I said to them,’ If you lie to me, I am not here. I will be out’.” Those were words of Pep Guardiola were Manchester City were originally sanctioned by UEFA, who stood by the club in their protests of innocence in 2020.

Now, with the Premier League finding Manchester City in breach of over 100 financial regulations over the last decade, those words may come back to bite him or the club.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola is expected to be long-gone by the time City’s case is resolved, whether their name is cleared or they are sanctioned.

Guardiola recently signed a contract extension with City until 2025 and with Erling Haaland brought in to take his project in a new direction, it seemed as if he would be sticking around for a while. However this raises questions over whether Guardiola will continue beyond this season in England. No doubt Brazil will be paying close attention to this news, as they continue to look for a first foreign coach to fill the national team role.