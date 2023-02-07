Manchester City and Premier League derided by La Liga President Javier Tebas

La Liga President Javier Tebas has never been one to hold his tongue, and following the findings that Manchester City have broken financial rules, Tebas has entered the battlefield again.

Over a series of years, City are accused of breaching Premier League financial rules, in chief for allegedly using inflating sponsorship fees. It remains to be seen what sanctions or punishments may befall them as a result.

Tebas took to Twitter, as he often tends to do, pointing out that La Liga had highlighted these breaches nearly six years ago.

“On 9-5-2017 we formally complained at Soccerex Manchester the breaches of financial fair play by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. It is incredible that the Premier League has taken years to find out. We’ve complained that there are more cases. Will it take so many years too?”

El 5-9-2017 denunciabamos en Soccerex Manchester los incumplimientos del @ManCity

y @PSG_espanol del fair play financiero. Es increible que la @premierleague haya tardado años en enterarse. Denunciamos que hay más casos ¿tardarán tantos años también? 🤦🤔https://t.co/eQEU2n4UOL — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) February 6, 2023

Tebas has led the charge on implementing stricter spending rules, both in Spain and abroad, in order to try and make football more sustainable and equal.

He has frequently clashed with Barcelona over their spending in the last 12 months, as he fiercely stands his ground on the salary limits.