Lionel Messi “could have joined” Serie A giants after leaving Barcelona

The 5th of August 2021 will be a date that is always remembered in Barcelona history, as it was on this day that Lionel Messi announced that he would be leaving after a 21-year association with the club.

Five days after, Messi signed a contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, where he currently remains. However, things could have been so different, with Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti revealing to DAZN, as per Diario AS, that his countryman could have joined the Serie A side before PSG secured his signature.

“I was surprised when he left Barcelona. Realistically, we can’t compete with PSG or Premier League clubs, but because of our relationship, we spoke when there was an opportunity.”

Messi’s deal at PSG expires at the end of this season, and there have been conflicting reports as to whether he will remain in the French capital.

Sporting director Luis Campos confirmed that the club are in talks with Messi over extending his contract, but others believe that he could leave in the summer on a free.