Leeds United step up pursuit for manager as Sporting Director travels to Spain for talks

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday. The Premier League side sit above the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Manchester United, and club officials will be desperate to bring in a permanent head coach quickly.

The Whites have been linked with a move for Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola. The 40-year-old has led Los Franjirrojos to a remarkable fifth place in La Liga following Monday night’s victory over Almeria.

Football Espana understands that Leeds’ Sporting Director Victor Orta is currently in Madrid as the Premier League side step up their interest in replacing Marsch with Iraola. Orta is expected to have talks with Rayo officials in the coming days in the hopes to recruiting the former Athletic Club player to be their new manager.

Losing Iraola would be a massive blow for Rayo Vallecano as they continue their pursuit of European football, but it is a testament to the incredible work that he and the club have done that he is being headhunted by Premier League sides.