Leeds United managerial target responds to speculation after taking Rayo Vallecano fifth

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, with one of their targets reportedly in Spain.

Sporting Director Victor Orta has strong links to Spain and has often looked to the Iberian peninsula for reinforcements on the pitch, and now it looks as if he may look there for his next maanager.

He will be aware of the remarkable work of Andoni Iraola, who has taken Rayo Vallecano from Segunda to a 12th-place finish last season, and currently had Rayo in fifth-place in La Liga.

The Athletic say that he is one of the candidates for the position in Yorkshire, along with Carlos Corberan, who used to work with former coach Marcelo Bielsa. Iraola has also worked with Bielsa as a player.

Speaking after Rayo beat Almeria 2-0 on Monday night, Iraola was asked whether he was aware of speculation linking him with Leeds.

“Football belongs to the footballers, we are not that important. The players make us look better and I am lucky to have players who are showing their level. If I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be achieving anything. I could also use that when we’re not getting the results (laughs), but I am clear about my role, they are the ones who are achieving this.”

Iraola definitely refused to be drawn on any such speculation, instead using it as an opportunity to give credit to his players. Iraola’s deal at Rayo Vallecano expires in the summer, but he has tended to renew on an annual basis anyway.