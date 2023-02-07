‘It is a problem of Spanish football and it must be resolved’ – Vinicius Junior defended by Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has often tried to calm the waters of turmoil surrounding Vinicius Junior, but the Italian changed his tune on Tuesday in order to defend his Brazilian star.

Vinicius has become increasingly irate with his treatment from defenders and lack of protection this season. Running parallel to the on-field matters have been the disgraceful racial incidents that have dogged Vinicius of late. Against Real Mallorca he was fouled on ten occasions and also racially abused.

Carlo Ancelotti told the press that the problems were nothing to do with Vinicius.

“The question I ask is this. Vinicius or his teammates? What do they have to defend themselves from? Here it seems that the problem belongs to Vinicius and it is not like that. It is a problem of Spanish football. And I acknowledge that I am part of Spanish football, and it must be resolved. Vinicius is the victim of something I don’t understand.”

Vinicius has suffered four racial incidents this season alone and Ancelotti certainly has a point that is not his fault, and it is something Spanish football needs to go about resolving as soon as possible.

It seems hard to see a clear way out of the current polemic surrounding him on the pitch. Vinicius is a naturally aggressive dribbler and personality on the pitch. While perhaps he should be given more protection on the pitch, equally he tends to confront defenders too, leading to flashpoints.

