Isco “offered deal” to sensationally join Gerard Pique’s Kings League

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco is still on the lookout for a new club, having left Sevilla in December. The 30-year-old lasted just four months in Andalusia after moving from the Spanish capital, and he is now approaching two months without a club.

He has been linked with numerous teams, with a move to Turkey or Qatar seemingly now most likely. However, he was offered the chance to remain in Spain, albeit not in La Liga or even LaLiga2, but rather as part of Gerard Pique’s Kings League.

The tournament’s co-founder, streamer Ibai Llanos, revealed (via Cuatro) that he spoke to Isco in January about a trial in the league, but the player rejected the opportunity.

“I spoke personally with Isco in case he wanted to come play one week, even knowing that obviously he had offers. I talked to him before the (winter) market closed. I spoke to him in case he was interested in the Kings League or if he saw himself participating, and he told me that he ‘really appreciated the proposal’, but that he still had ‘quite a few years left in his career'”.

It would have been a remarkable choice had Isco said yes, but instead he continues to search for his next professional club.