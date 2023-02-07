Fabrizio Romano gives update on Oihan Sancet after Chelsea and Liverpool links

The first hat-trick of the La Liga season was scored last Friday night by Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet. It makes it successive seasons in which Sancet has scored thrice in a match, one of many impressive assets to his game.

It takes Sancet to a total of 7 goals in La Liga this season, 8th overall in the league. Capable of playing deep in midfield, as a ten, a second striker or even up front, Sancet has done all of them this season and usually with aplomb.

Progressive carries

Progressive passes received

Carries into penalty area

Shots on target

xG

Goals (7) All things that Oihan Sancet ranks in the top 10% in against midfielders, as per @fbref. #Sancet #AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/XYAUKyX6Qk — Football España (@footballespana_) February 7, 2023

That impressive form has led to some linking him with a move to Chelsea or Liverpool in the summer. Caught Offside asked Fabrizio Romano about whether there was any substance to those links in his Daily Substack.

“I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool or Chelsea as of now. I think he’s very good player, but price tag is always very important with Athletic so it’s never easy to negotiate with them.”

Sancet’s contract expires in 2024 and he is rumoured to be negotiating a new contract. The 22-year-old has a release clause of around €45-50m, as per La Razon.

Athletic are known for being difficult negotiators and should talks over a new deal with Sancet break down, then Sancet will likely be forced to see out his contract. Similar cases have happened in the past, with the likes of Fernando Llorente and may be about to happen with Inigo Martinez.