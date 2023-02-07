Espanyol lose talisman to injury ahead of La Liga relegation fight

The La Liga relegation fight promises to be captivating. After matchday 20, 11th-placed Girona and Getafe in 19th are separated by just six points, with Elche a further nine points adrift at the foot of the table.

Despite some positive results of late, Espanyol are firmly embroiled in the battle to avoid the drop. Diego Martinez’s side sit in 15th, just two points clear of Cadiz, who are three places below.

Espanyol would perhaps be much worse off if not for the exploits of Joselu. The former Real Madrid striker has been in excellent form this season, and sits second in the top scorer standings with 11 goals, just two behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

However, they are likely to be without the 32-year-old for several weeks, after Diario AS revealed that he has suffered a hamstring injury. Joselu had appeared in every La Liga match for Espanyol up until Saturday’s draw against Osasuna.

Joselu’s injury is a big blow for Espanyol, and they will likely have to rely on former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite for goals over the coming weeks.