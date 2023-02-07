“Dizzying” offer for David Silva to swap for Saudi Arabia

Since returning to Spain in 2020 with Real Sociedad, David Silva has continued to show his quality. The former Valencia and Manchester City midfielder has been in excellent form, particularly this season.

His exploits have helped La Real reach third place in La Liga, with the Basque club dreaming of Champions League football next season. However, Silva may not stick around until then, as reports from Relevo suggest that he has been offered a “dizzying” contract from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old’s current deal at La Real expires this summer, and he may opt for a new challenge before hanging up his boots. He could be tempted into the move to the Middle East by a former colleague at Man City.

Garry Cook, who was executive director at the Premier League club during Silva’s first year in England, is president and CEO of the Saudi Pro League, and he is keen to bring in the former Spanish international.

However, Relevo also claim that Silva’s priority is to remain at Real Sociedad, as his wife and two children are well settled in Spain. As such, he is likely to wait to be offered a new deal by La Real.