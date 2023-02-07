Differing reports on Christian Atsu’s health as Turkey earthquake tragedy unfolds

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the state of health of former Malaga, Chelsea and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu, who has been caught up in the earthquake tragedy in Turkey.

The BBC put the death toll at 4,800 after a series of earthquakes ripped through Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It has caused carnage, with freezing temperatures at night making the recovery effort especially perilous.

One of those believed to be caught up in these events is the Ghana international Christian Atsu. The 31-year-old was playing for Hatayspor in the South of Turkey at the time

Diario AS reference reports from Portugal that say that Atsu has been found and is recovering in hospital. However they also point to Hatayspor coach Mustafa Ozat, who told Posta that they have not been able to reach Atsu, and Sporting Director Taner Savut.

The recovery effort and the search for survivors in Turkey continues, as aid workers fight their way through the rubble of many buildings for survivors.