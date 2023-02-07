Confirmed contact between Barcelona and Serbian wonderkid as Red Star Belgrade turn down offers

Barcelona are interested in signing what may be the next big thing on the left wing from the Balkans, after it was confirmed the Catalan side had been in contact with him and his father.

Sport say that 20-year-old Red Star Belgrade winger Stefan Mitrovic is wanted by several clubs, and quote the Red Star Sporting Director Mitar Mrkela.

“We have had offers from three very important clubs, offers that exceeded six million euros, but we have not sold him.”

Although it could not be confirmed whether Barcelona were amongst those offering clubs, but Mitrovic’s father has confirmed that Barcelona have been in touch.

“As the player’s father, I have to say that Barca has contacted us, as other clubs have done.”

Barcelona have been in contact with Serbian wonderkid Stefan Mitrovic, who plays for Red Star Belgrade #fcblive #fcb pic.twitter.com/Dyariqzm2b — Football España (@footballespana_) February 7, 2023

A quintessential, modern wide attacker, Mitrovic likes to start on the left and cut in on his right to drive at the defence, put in a cross or shoot. This season he has 5 goals and 3 assists across all competitions in 26 appearances, although only 11 of them have been starts. He has been impressing in Europe too, earning his first cap for the Serbian national side.

Two seasons ago Barcelona loaned in another young talent in Yusus Demir, but ended up back at Rapid Vienna. They had an option to buy Demir but declined to do so. It is not the ideal change, but might work for Barcelona given how their finances are shaping up for the summer.