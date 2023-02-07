Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on crucial Real Madrid trio ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid are back in action three days after their defeat to Real Mallorca in the Club World Cup, as they take on Al Ahly in the semi-finals. They travelled without five of their first-team players to Morocco, as the injuries pile up.

Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy are set to miss at least another week of action in their convalescence, although it is likely to be close to the end of February that they return.

The other three have been included in their Club World Cup squad, but did not fly to Rabat. Thibaut Courtois pulled out of the Real Mallorca game in the warm-up, while Eder Militao and Karim Benzema picked up knocks against Valencia the previous Thursday.

Speaking to the press ahead of their tie with Al Ahly, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that all three could be back in action should they make the final.

“They are on the list because we believe they can recover by Saturday, but they have stayed in Madrid so that they can be treated well there. If we reach the final and they are fine, they can come on Thursday.”

Ancelotti has been off with his medical information since on various occasions this season, but should that be the case, it is a major boost to have arguably three of their four most important players back.

A return before the end of this week should mean they can regain some fitness ahead of their tie against Liverpool in the Champions League on the 21st of February.