Barcelona youngster to demand similar salary to Ronald Araujo and Pedri in negotiations

As much as Barcelona have been focused on transfers in the last 12 months, they have also been keen to tie down their growing base of young stars that have come through at the club.

Since Joan Laporta came to the club, Barcelona have handed out significant renewals to Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, although the latter is yet to be registered as a first-team player.

The next in line is set to be left-back Alejandro Balde, who has burst onto the scene this season, usurping Jordi Alba. Sport say that the Blaugrana will sit down with agent Jorge Mendes in an attempt to thrash out a deal. While there is no agreement, both sides are keen to get a deal done.

It looks as if Barcelona may be forking out in order to keep Balde though. Their information is that Balde wants to make the same salary grade as Pedri and Araujo. The pair are supposedly in the top echelon of earners for younger players at Barcelona.

While it is early for Balde and he to have put as much evidence on tape that he can consistently produce this kind of form as when Pedri and Araujo signed their deals, all signs suggest that the sky is the limit for Balde based on current evidence.