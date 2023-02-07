Barcelona to hold onto flailing star as Xavi Hernandez gives his backing

Barcelona brought in two high-profile forwards last summer in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, adding to the expensive signing of Ferran Torres the previous January. Combined with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay, it was supposed to produce an offensive machine this season.

Yet after a rip-roaring first month, it is the defence that has sustained the Blaugrana through the season, conceding just 7 goals all season. Memphis has departed for Atletico Madrid and Xavi Hernandez has opted to bring in an extra midfielder rather than using a front three of late.

Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres have all come under scrutiny, with each being suggested as a potential sale in the summer. According to Sport, the club have faith in Torres. Xavi Hernandez is determined to get Torres back to the levels he has previously shown at Manchester City and with Spain.

Ferran Torres has played exactly 1,000 minutes for Barcelona this season. He has scored 5 goals and given one assist, although he has made just 9 starts. #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/spiM1kbmZ0 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 7, 2023

The Blaugrana coach believes that he is simply lacking in confidence, and once that returns, he will recover a forward that not only understands the movements he is asking for from his team, but also can play across the front three.

While other forwards in the Barcelona squad perhaps look as if they have more natural talent than Torres, in theory he is the best fit, provided he can get his confidence back. Equally, with Barcelona needing funds in the summer, the idea that all three under-fire forwards will remain at Camp Nou for next season seems questionable.